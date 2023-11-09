Justice Blay is not playing due to injury - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's midfield maestro, Justice Blay, will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a debilitating knee injury, according to the club's coach, Prosper Ogum.



Expressing concern over Blay's condition, Ogum revealed that the injury is more severe than initially thought.



In a candid assessment, he stated that surgery, often a go-to solution for such injuries, might not be the panacea in this case, as it won't address the root cause of the recurring problem.



Instead, a meticulously designed treatment plan has been prescribed in hopes of restoring Blay to full fitness.



"Blay has a medical concern and it is the medical team that is managing the situation he is not well. He has a medical problem at the knee so if you see him running you will see him limping he has a problem," he said.



"The more he exerts a lot of energy he feels the pain and the medical team is dealing with it. It is all about treatment plan we try to look at possible surgeries but the surgeries if we do it the growth will return so all he has to do is to follow a particular treatment plan.



"For instance according to the medical team he needs to go to the gym to build the muscles around the knee so that it will hold it the doctor even said Ronaldo suffers from this but because he follows a treatment plan his muscles is well built everyday the muscles are strong to hold him,"