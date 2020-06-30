Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Just in: GFA cancels 2019/2020 football season

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the 2019/2020 Ghana football season has been truncated.



The 2019/2020 season was halted in mid-march following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



This decision comes on the back of the government's string position on removing the ban placed on contact-sports as part of the measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19.



The President about some weeks ago extended the ban on football till July 31, 2020.



The GFA took to its official Twitter page to announce the decision after today's Executive Council meeting.



The announcement, however, didn't state how they were going to select clubs for Africa or whether there will be demotion and promotion.



GhanaWeb will keep you up to speed on this issue.







