Just in: CAS adjourns Palmer vs GFA ruling to August 4

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has set August 4 for the much-anticipated ruling on the case between Tema Youth President Osei Kwaku Wilfred (Palmer) and the Ghana Football Association.



The international adjudicatory body was expected to release the much-anticipated ruling on July 17 but it has been adjourned to the 4th of August, 2020.



In a correspondence sighted by footballmadeinghana.com, the decision making authority did not state any reason for the adjournment but insisted that the final decision will be out on the new date.



The Tema Youth President, Palmer, had dragged the GFA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 Presidential race by the then Ghana FA Normalization Committee.



CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer’s quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain.



There are two things likely to happen – CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.



The ruling from CAS will put to rest months of intense anxiety involving all the principal actors.





