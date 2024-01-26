Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of 2023/2024 season.

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/2024 season.



The club via a post on social media announced that Klopp has informed the club's ownership about his departure.



"Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer," the club stated.



The German trainer joined Liverpool in 2015. In his first season, he led them to a second-place finish in the UEFA Europa League, a feat that marked his success story.



Klopp went on to lead the club's resurgence to the pinnacle of football again, winning the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.



He also ended the Reds' three decades wait for a Premier League trophy in 2020, winning the club's 19th League title.



Speaking on why, he is leaving a club he has built a great bond with their supporters, he said he is out of gas and that he communicated his decision to the club in November 2023.



"I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously. I am absolutely fine now."



"I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."



"I told the club already in November."



