Jurgen Klopp's words come back to bite him as Liverpool bid £110 for Moises Caicedo

Jurgen Klopp's previous comments have come back to bite him on after Liverpool reached a £110million agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo on Thursday, August, 10.



The Brighton midfielder had been courted by Chelsea all summer, with the Blues having all of their bids rejected by the Seagulls. Just days before they meet in their first Premier League game of the 2023/2024 season on Sunday, August 13, at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool have outbid Chelsea.



The Ecuadorian is set to undergo a medical on Friday, August 11, and become Liverpool's third midfield addition, reuniting with Alexis Mac Allister and linking up with Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai.



Few expected Liverpool to launch such a bid having turned down cheaper opportunities to sign Jude Bellingham and Romeo Lavia earlier in the transfer window.



The deal for the 21-year-old will eclipse the fees Liverpool paid for the likes of Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson Becker but Klopp has been called out for double standards.



In 2016, Klopp was highly critical of Manchester United's£89 million capture of Paul Pogba, going on record to say, "Then that day, this is football, I'm not in a job anymore".



Klopp said: "If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney.



"The day that this is football, I'm not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together. Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."



However, reports according to Sky Sports on Friday, August 11, 2023, that Moises Caicedo is having second thoughts about his move to Liverpool, as the player and his representatives are still in London.





Klopp in 2016 on Pogba €100m deal: “The day that this is football, then I'm not in a job anymore”.



Klopp today: “Honestly, everything has changed. Do I like it? No. But did I realise I was wrong? Yes, definitely”. ????????????



“That’s the way it goes.” pic.twitter.com/TwsDS1U4U2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

