Jurgen Klopp addresses Mohammed Salah to Al Ittihad rumours

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp has stated that Mohamed Salah is not for sale amidst strong interest from Suadi Arabia side Al Ittihad.



Speaking ahead of their game against Newcastle, the German trainer noted that Liverpool have not received any offer for the Egyptian.



He empathised that Salah is essential to the club and thus any offer from Ittihad in the coming days would be rejected.



“We don’t have an offer — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and for all the things we do is essential...If there would be something, the answer would be NO. Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool. Nothing to talk about”.



Meanwhile, reports by Channel beIN Sports claim that the Egyptian star has already agreed personal terms with Ittihad.



A report by Goal also indicates that Salah had been offered a base salary of £65 million a year, which means the two-time African Footballer of the year would earn £1.25 million a week.



Mohamed Salah signed a contract extension with Liverpool in 2022 worth a reported £350,000 a week.