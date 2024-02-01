Jurgen Kholer: All you need to know about the German trainer rumored to be the next Black Stars coach

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Black Stars' head coach role has been vacant for a week following the sacking of Irish manager Chris Hughton.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opened applications and among them is former German footballer Jurgen Kholer, multiple reports claim.



Jurgen Kholer appeared to be as favourite to succeed Chris Hughton as Black Stars' head coach.



Kholer had an amazing career as a player, playing for three of Europe's top sides Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus.



For the German national team, he marshalled the defense for the Die Mannschaft in their quest to win the World Cup in 1990. Kholer won almost every major trophy available during his playing career, except for UEFA Euros.



He announced his retirement in 2002 and began a new career path in coaching later that year.



He began his coaching journey in 2002, taking up the Germany U-21 national team and 17 years of experience in coaching.



Unlike his playing career where he played for top sides, his coaching career has been the complete opposite.



Clubs he has managed include MSV Duisburg, Aalen, Bonner, EGC Wirges, Hauenstein, Alfter, Viktoria Koln U-19, Viktoria Koln (caretaker).



In 2006, after a successful spell at Duisburg, Ivory Coast showed interest in hiring him but he turned down the offer.



Despite his experience in coaching he has not won a trophy and has been out of a job for since 2019.







