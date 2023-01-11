Junior Kaaba's agent breaks silence after Hearts of Oak contract termination

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Agent of Junior Kaaba, Amadou Tigana has rejected claims of a friction between his player and Accra Hearts of Oak following the termination of his client's contract.



Accra Hearts of Oak parted ways with the Cameroonian forward after he struggled to settle in the Ghana Premier League.



Kaaba failed to score a goal in eight Premier League for the Phobians, forcing the club to take a decision.



"I don’t have any problem with Accra Hearts of Oak. Kaaba doesn't have any problem with Accra Hearts of Oak,” he told Oyerepa FM.



“Accra Hearts of Oak treated us well. There are group of sabotage people in Ghana who want to ruin the image of Hearts of Oak,” he added.



Kaaba joined Hearts of Oak at the beginning of the season and was tipped to excel in the league following the exploits of compatriot Frank Etouga.



However, the powerful forward failed to emulate the success of Etouga and will now have to find a new club elsewhere.