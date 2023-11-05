Jung scores for Greuther Fürth against FC Kaiserslautern

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung scored in Greuther Fürth's 2-0 win against FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday afternoon.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the encounter was 1. FC Kaiserslautern 10 wins, Greuther Fürth three wins, and no draws.



Gideon Jung started the game at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion and lasted the full 90 minutes.



The home side had more possession and shots in the game.



The game was balanced in the early stages. Tymoteusz Puchacz of FC Kaiserslautern right footed shot from outside the box was high and wide to the right and missed the target.



Gideon Jung's header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner gave SpVgg Greuther Fuerth the lead in the 22nd minute. Julian Green assisted Gideon Jung's goal with a cross following a corner.



In the 54th minute, Julian Green converted a penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.



FC Kaiserslautern midfielder Boris Tomiak was shown a red card for violent conduct in the 69th minute.



Greuther Fürth will play Fortuna Düsseldorf in their next league game.