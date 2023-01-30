Juliet Bawuah wins Journalist of the Year at SWAG Awards

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sports Journalist Juliet Bawuah has won the Journalist of the Year at the 47th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.



Saturday’s win is a double for Juliet, who in November won the Sports Journalist of the Year at the Ghana Journalists Association Awards.



The SWAG recognition caps a stellar year, which also saw her excel at the Qatar FIFA World Cup, where she created digital content around the Black Stars for FIFA and global host broadcasters.



In a note on her socials, Juliet, who recently resigned from her role at Media General (TV3 and others) as Group Head of Sports said:



“Last night, I won JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR at the 47th edition of the prestigious Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards. This adds to the SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR award i won at the Ghana Journalists Association Awards in November. I am most grateful to the leadership of the SWAG for this honour. It’s encouraging to see it all come together in this way. As always, I remain grateful to you all for supporting my work. God bless you. 2023 will require even more effort and dedication



“To young people out there, particularly women, every career field is difficult. If this is what you want to do, you can and excel at it. You must put in the work and be prepared to take your place and show up when the opportunity is given to you. Be so good that when people say it cannot be done, you are going to be the reason why they have a rethink and say it can.



“The challenges will stare you in the face but hard work, prayers and determination will get you the breakthrough you need and rightfully deserve.”



Juliet is a respected Journalist of many years’ standing. In Ghana, she’s worked for TV3, CITI FM, Metro TV, and ETV. In the past, she contributed for GOAL, and Cafonline.



Juliet is a go-to contributor on sports in Africa for SuperSport, BBC, Aljazeera, TRT World, Premier League TV, La Liga TV, France 24 and DW. She is also a founding employee of the Euronews-run Africanews, where she was based in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo.



Her other professional affiliations include:



Ballon d’Or (Women’s Category, Member, Voting Jury)





BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year (Member, Voting Jury)





CAF African Footballer of the Year (Member, Voting Jury)



FourFourTwo Awards (Member, Voting Jury)



A serial nominee of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) Sport Media Awards, she is also the Founder of the Africa Women’s Sports Summit, a platform designed to encourage greater inclusion, longevity and excellence for the African woman in sports.