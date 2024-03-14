Juliet Bawuah’s AFCON glory

Sports News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: Obed Boafo

The just-ended Africa Cup of Nations lived up to the hype for many stakeholders including Ghana’s Juliet Bawuah.



The well-respected Juliet was recruited by the continental governing body, Confederation of African Football (CAF) to perform Venue Editor duties. And, just as she has done in previous engagements, this, too, she rose to the occasion, delivering excellently.



As the Venue Editor for Bouaké, which was one of the host cities for the tournament, her quality shone through, giving off her very best.



In a post on her socials after the tournament reflecting on the entire experience, she said: “I am glad to have played a part in this as Venue Editor in Bouaké and other times in a supporting role as Media Officer. Even though I have worked on two recent FIFA World Cups in similar roles, this was new territory. I embraced it as a whole, working and serving the media.”



She also praised the complete organization of the tournament and all who worked tirelessly around it.



“Cote d'Ivoire showed up as hosts. From infrastructure to the passion of the people, they were just about the right hosts for this tournament. Capping it with a fairytale win was the icing on the cake.



“Africa certainly looks forward to the next tournament in Morocco. Just as the Ivorians did, they too, will raise the bar.”



Juliet Bawuah is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian Journalist. She was Sports Journalist of the Year (Ghana Journalists Association Awards, 2022) and Sports Journalist of the Year at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, 2022.



She is a presenter/producer for Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, SuperSport. She is a co-host on the network’s highly watched weekly sports discussion show Superpicks. Prior to joining Supersport, she was Group Head of Sports at Media General, a leading Ghanaian media enterprise with over 8 properties in television, radio, digital and live productions.



Her extensive experience has seen her work with the football governing body, FIFA, at two World Cups in various capacities, including match day media coordination and pitch-side interviews for host broadcasters and global feeds. She is also a CAF Match Day Media Officer.



Bawuah is a go-to correspondent for dozens of leading global media brands, including the BBC, DW, Premier League TV, Aljazeera, TRT World and France 24.



Bawuah consults for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) across a number of competitions and initiatives.



She is a two-time finalist of The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Awards and also the Founder of the Africa Women’s Sports Summit.