‘Juju’ in football is real – Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed says he has never used black magic, otherwise known as ‘juju’ in his career before but admitted it is real in football.



The former Kotoko talisman recently revealed that he was under a spell after terminating his contract with French Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice but according to him he has never consulted any juju man for help prior to matches.



He explained that, he has his own source of protection and that is his faith in God as a footballer.



In an interview with Television CK, he said, “during my time with OGC Nice I had the opportunity to extend my deal but I refused. I didn’t know what I was doing then but I believe I was attacked spiritually to take such an unwanted decision. When I discovered that I was under a spell, it was then I started to believe there are dark forces in the world.”



“I went for prayers and got to know that I was under a spell so from there I learned a lot of things. One thing about me is that I have never used black magic in my career before” he said.



He added that, “I cannot name anyone behind this but once I have life I’m grateful to my maker because I have been able to do something with my life after that incident.”



“We have the spiritual aspect of the game but before it works, the player must perform well. If you don’t have a good team there is nothing you can do even with juju because heaven helps those who help themselves” he said.

