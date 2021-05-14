Juju in Black Stars camp is alien to me - C.K Akonnor

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

There has been a lot of talk about Black Stars players bewitching each other with juju or black magic while in camp.



It has been a raging issue with the senior men's national team with some expatriate coaches complaining about it in the past.



There has been lots of reports about how some players fought others in the team for position using juju but head coach Akonnor says juju in the Black Stars camp is alien to him.



Speaking after announcing his 30 man squad that will face Morocco and Ivory Coast in an International friendly, he responded to questions asked by the press.



“No, not at all. I engage the players lot of times through zoom, and none of them have made mention of something like this,” he said.



“I have no idea about this (juju) in the camp,” Akonnor insisted.



There are instances where foreign born Ghanaian players have turned down the chance to play for Ghana due to their fear of being bewitched with juju as has been suggested by a GFA official in the past.