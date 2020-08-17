Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Juju doesn’t win trophies – Osei Kofi replies Yamoah Ponko’s ‘unfortunate’ advice to Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko legend Osei Kofi

Kotoko’s new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has been urged to reject Yamoah Ponko’s suggestions that he should make juju a key part of his administration.



In the wisdom of Reverend Osei Kofi, a legend of the club, voodoo or juju no longer plays a role in football results.



Speaking to Peace FM, the Ghanaian football legend said that reliance on black magic will lead the club nowhere.



He insisted that if Nana Yaw wants to achieve the targets set for him by the board he should adopt modern football styles instead of the archaic way doing things.



“There was a time some juju man was brought and I was the one he did the juju for. But when he approached me, I told him that before his arrival I was scoring goals so give it to someone else. The era of juju is past and gone, it is science now.”



“Let’s focus on helping Nana Yaw achieve his objectives. Let’s help him to run the club because juju won’t help. We didn’t do any juju before winning the Africa Club Championship. Scientifically, juju does not work. I’m surprised by Yamoah Ponko’s comment”.



Yamoah Ponko, a former management member of Kotoko had earlier advised Nana Yaw Amponsah to ‘consult the gods’ if he wants to succeed as CEO.



“If he doesn’t follow the norms and traditions he will fail even if he recruits Ronaldo or Messi to play for the team. Herbert Mensah didn’t do it and we lost a cup final here in Kumasi. So it’s up to him to do it or not,” he told Happy FM.



“The Kotoko job is different altogether. He has to join a group within the club so he knows the ins and out before he can succeed. Working for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak comes on a different level so it is very important”





