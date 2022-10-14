Jude Littler: Meet the beautiful wife of Ngolo Kante who is 15 years older than him

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many footballers are loved but there isn't any player actively playing football who is more loved by his own fans and opposing supporters than Chelsea and France's midfielder, Ngolo Kante.



Despite being one of the greatest to have played in the defensive midfield position, Ngolo Kante's humor and simplicity set him apart from the other superstars in the game and that gets him massive love on the street.



Kante is not the type that likes to show off with cars, mansions, and other luxuries despite being the highest-paid Chelsea player and one of the top earners in the English Premier League and the whole of Europe.



Ngolo Kante has virtually won every trophy with the exception of the Carabao Cup and the European Champions which he lost to Portugal when France hosted it in 2016.



There have been numrorus rumors about the private life of the 31-year-old Frenchman but Kante has successfully been able to keep the details from the public space.



Ngolo Kante is married to Jude Littler, the ex-wife of former Liverpool star Djibril Cissé.



Born on November 30, 1975, in Anglesey, United Kingdom, 46-year-old Jude Littler is 15 years older than Ngolo Kante.



Jude Littler was a hairdresser before she met Djibril Cissé and she quit her job after she started dating the former Liverpool.



She has three children from her previous marriage to Djibril Cisse. Her first child Cassius Clay Cissé was born in 2006 while her second and third children, Prince Kobe Cissé and Marley Jackson Cissé were born in 2008 and 2010 respectively.



However, Ngolo Kante and Jude Littler have no children together.



