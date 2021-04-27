You are here: HomeSports2021 04 27Article 1243711

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Joyce Boatey-Agyei retains Female U-15 coaching job

Joyce Boatey-Agyei will continue her job as coach of the national female U-15 team for at least the next year following the decision of the Executive Council to retain her as coach of the side.

The Supreme Ladies Head Coach has been in office since November 2019. She is a former footballer and teacher by profession.

Joyce Boatey-Agyei holds a CAF Licence A certificate and a FIFA Grassroots coaching certificate. The 49-year-old will be assisted by Stephen Jojo Ampah.

Full technical team for female U-15 National team:

Joyce Boatey- Agyei - Head Coach

Stephen Jojo Ampah - Assistant Coach

Augustine Atuahene - Physical Trainer

James Nanor - Goalkeepers Trainer

Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor

Hannah Nunoo - Welfare Manager

Sumani Bashirudeen - Equipment Officer

