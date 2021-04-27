Joyce Boatey-Agyei retains Female U-15 coaching job

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Joyce Boatey-Agyei will continue her job as coach of the national female U-15 team for at least the next year following the decision of the Executive Council to retain her as coach of the side.



The Supreme Ladies Head Coach has been in office since November 2019. She is a former footballer and teacher by profession.



Joyce Boatey-Agyei holds a CAF Licence A certificate and a FIFA Grassroots coaching certificate. The 49-year-old will be assisted by Stephen Jojo Ampah.



Full technical team for female U-15 National team:



Joyce Boatey- Agyei - Head Coach



Stephen Jojo Ampah - Assistant Coach



Augustine Atuahene - Physical Trainer



James Nanor - Goalkeepers Trainer



Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor



Hannah Nunoo - Welfare Manager



Sumani Bashirudeen - Equipment Officer