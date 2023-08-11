Joy for Liverpool fans, tears for Chelsea fans; Caicedo transfer sets social media ablaze

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea, a club with a notoriety for hijacking transfer deals of other clubs have been served a dose of their own medicine as Liverpool have upstaged them for the signature of highly sought-after Ecuadorian midfielder, Moises Caicedo.



Chelsea for weeks coveted the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder with multiple bids rejected for the player.



In the early hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023 reports began to filter in that the West London club were on the cusp of an agreement with Brighton for Caicedo.



However by the close of day, Liverpool had overtaken them to seal a deal with Brighton and Caicedo.



Per reports from David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano who are the leading sources on transfer reports, Caicedo has travelled to Merseyside to undergo his medicals.



The deal according to Sky Sports will be worth £110M with the Ecuadorian set to sign a long-term deal with Liverpool.



On social media, Chelsea fans are being mocked by supporters of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and others for losing out on the player.



For some of these fans, the Caicedo deal represents the downfall of Chelsea as the club which once had the pull to attract some of Europe’s finest footballing talents.



Chelsea meanwhile are said to be targeting Belgian player of Ghanaian descent, Romeo Lavia from Southampton.



Already, a 45million euro bid from the two-time European champions has been turned down by Brighton who value him at 50million euro.



