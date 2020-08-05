Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Journalists left disappointed after storming Palmer's house in anticipation of CAS verdict

A file photo of the press

Journalists were left disappointed after storming the residence of Wilfred Kwaku Osei "Palmer" in anticipation of the final judgment from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which has been delayed for the second time.



Some local journalists stormed the Tema residence of the appellant in anticipation of the much-awaited verdict but they were left disappointed after CAS failed to deliver on its own promised date on Tuesday.



Palmer is seeking to overturn last year's Ghana Football Association's Presidential election after being disqualified.



The global tribunal body confirmed Tuesday, August 4 as the date to announce the verdict to bring to an end to a 10-month litigation which has far-reaching implication for the administration of football in Ghana.



While several watchers had been keen on the much-awaited verdict, CAS swerved Ghanaians by refusing to release the final judgment on Tuesday after an initial postponement from July 17.



These are frenetic times for the followers of both disqualified Osei Palmer and current GFA boss Kurt Okraku.



Palmer dragged the GFA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting in the 2019 Presidential election by the Normalisation Committee.



There are two things likely to happen - CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed that the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.



CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer's quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain.



The situation has put the presidency of Kurt Okraku on the line with wide-reaching implications if Palmer becomes successful.



The ruling from CAS will put to rest months of intense anxiety involving all the principal actors.



An initial ruling on July 17, 2020 was postponed to Tuesday August 4, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.