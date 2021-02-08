Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Journalists, Federation heads back re-election of Ben Nunoo Mensah as GOC President

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

Most national athletes of Ghana are in favour of the re-election of Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah as President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).



In a survey conducted prior to the Elective Congress tentatively scheduled for March 15, 2021, it was discovered that almost all athletes, especially footballers, boxers, weight lifters, volleyball players, badminton players, hockey players, swimmers, judokas, karatekas, cyclists, disabled athletes want the incumbent to stay and continue his good works.



They claim he has done very well than his predecessor and they do not want Ghana Sports to be derailed or go backwards.



Christian Amoah and Winnifred Ntumi, both national weight lifters say Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah is a great motivator who has helped them to keep on performing in their discipline and could have stopped if it was not his support and encouragement.



“He has children, but he takes good care of us, we can’t afford to lose him,” said Ntumi.



Samuel Takyi, one of the two boxers who has qualified to represent Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said: “Mr Nunoo Mensah is my new godfather as he helps me a lot, even on my birthday, he made me and my family happy. I think the delegates must vote for him. He is a very good man”.



Eben Amuzu, a sports journalist at Hot FM and Ashiaman TV said the works of Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah speaks a lot for him as he has chalked many successes and has a positive dream for Ghana Sports.



He expressed that under the tenure of his reign, Ghana has seen the real benefits from and of the GOC. He noted that securing sponsorship is not easy, but Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has been able to get support for sports federations and has been able to secure the Amasaman land for the construction of an OlympiAfrica Sports facility for Ghanaian youth and kids.



“I admire his leadership style because he is affable, transparent, accountable, loving and wants everyone to be part of the system, so he attached journalists to various sports federations to promote the lesser-known sports” he stressed.



Victor Agyemang of Alliance Media Plus said the GOC President is an idealistic leader who commands dignity and respect.



He advised delegates to voted massively for Mr, Ben Nunoo Mensah for the betterment of Ghana Sports.



President of the Women In Sports Association (WISA) Madam Gloria Commodore who is a member of SWAG said she admires the leadership style of Ben Nunoo Mensah and urged all delegates to vote for him.



Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has also ensured that sports journalists are attached to various Ghanaian Sports contingents to international events like the Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Youth Games, Youth Olympic Games, African Games, African Youth Games and African Beach (SAL) Games.



The President of the Badminton Association of Ghana, Mr Evans Yeboah has also boldly come out to declare that Ben Nunoo Mensah deserves another term to complete the development and completion of projects he initiated like the continuation with facilities like a tennis court and multi-purpose sports hall at the Amasaman OlympiAfrica Sports Complex site which was left unattended to for many years.



Yeboah who is second vice president of the GOC said in their first term under his leadership, they have been able to link up with the IOC and ANOCA as well as OlympiAfrica which has accepted Ghana back to its fold, The also have very positive relations with the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA).



Many sports other federation heads like Mr, Melvin Brown of the Ghana Karate Association, Mr George Lamptey of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO of CODA and executive of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) have acknowledged his vision, dynamism and dedicated service to Ghana Sports also says he expects a landslide victory for Ben Nunoo Mensah.



