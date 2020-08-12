Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Joseph Yamin bemoans lack of quality players in GPL

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin says the Ghana Premier League (GPL) currently lack quality players to make it more competitive.



According to him, Premier League clubs cannot boast of players who have exceptional qualities that can convince football loving fans to troop to the stadium during match days.



In an interview with Kumasi based Agyenkwa FM, he expressed that the domestic topflight league is struggling due to lack of quality players.



"In some years back, we were having players like Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, Charles Taylor, Ishmael Addo and the likes. All these players had a lot of quality which made the supporters to go to the stadium in their numbers. At the time, the league also attracted a lot of sponsors because of the kind of players that were in the system”



“Nowadays, a chuck of our players with quality are leaving because of low salaries and it's affecting our league big time” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.