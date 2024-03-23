Joseph Paul Amoah wins gold in Men's 200m at African Games

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

In a dazzling display of speed and skill on home turf at the African Games, Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah has soared to victory, claiming the gold medal in the men's 200m final.



Racing before an enthusiastic crowd at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024, Amoah delivered a stellar performance, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 20.70 seconds to secure the coveted top spot on the podium.



Amoah faced stiff competition, with Claude Emmanuel Itoungue Bogognie of Cameroon closely trailing behind to clinch the silver medal with a time of 20.74 seconds. A Nigerian athlete secured the bronze medal in the fiercely contested race.



This remarkable achievement marks another milestone in Amoah's burgeoning career, following his previous bronze medal win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



His victory not only adds to Ghana's medal tally but also serves as a source of pride and inspiration for athletes across the nation.