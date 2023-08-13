Joseph Paul Amoah leads Ghana's contingent for 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Ghana’s 200-metre record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah will lead the country's athletes at this year’s World Athletics Championships to be staged in Budapest.



Team Ghana has submitted its list of athletes to participate in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.



Amoah's notable achievements include securing a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham; a feat that marked Ghana's first such victory since 1978.



Additionally, his pivotal role in Ghana's relay team contributed to the establishment of a national record with a remarkable time of 38.07 seconds during the World Championships in Oregon.



Teaming up with Amoah are accomplished athletes Isaac Botsio, James Dadzie (who boasts a noteworthy 19.79 seconds in his repertoire), Sarfo Ansah, and Edwin Kwabla Gadayi. The collaborative efforts of these talented individuals promise a formidable representation for Ghana across various events at the Championships.



Rose Yeboah; fresh off her triumphant victory in the University Games held in Chengdu, China, clinching gold with a record-setting jump of 1.94 meters, adds a significant asset to Team Ghana.



Adding to the formidable lineup is Deborah Acquah, who secured a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games the previous year.



With preparations in full swing, Team Ghana is currently undergoing rigorous training in Paris to refine their skills and strategies ahead of the highly anticipated competition.



The athletes are primed to depart for Budapest on August 16, aiming to shine brightly when the event kicks off on August 19, 2023.



The relay team will feature Joseph Paul Amoah, James Dadzie, Sarfo Ansah, Isaac Botsio, and Edwin Gadayi.



