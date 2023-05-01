Joseph Paintsil wins MOTM in KRC Genk triumph over Club Brugge

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil was named man of the match once again after a terrifying performance in KRC Genk's big win against Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.



Paintsil played a pivotal role for the league leaders who came from behind to beat the defending champions 3-1 at the Cegeka Arena in Genk to consolidate their top spot.



Brugge opened the scoring of the match as early as the 9th minute through experienced midfielder Hans Vanaken after he was assisted by Danish star Andreas Skov Olsen.



Colombia defender Daniel Munoz levelled matters for Genk moments later with Mexico defender Gerardo Arteaga providing the assist.



USA international Mark McKenzie got the home side into the lead for the first time in the match in the 56th minute as Tresor Ndayishimiye set him up.



Paintsil sealed the victory for Genk seven minutes from time after he pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and beat the goalkeeper with a shot into the bottom right corner.



The Black Stars player had earlier scored, but it was disallowed for offside after a VAR review in the 77th minute.



Paintsil has been devastating for Genk in the Belgian top division this campaign, having scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 31 appearances.