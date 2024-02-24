Joseph Paintsil to make LA Galaxy debut against Leo Messi's Inter Miami FC

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil, has secured his P1 visa, making him eligible to play his first match for LA Galaxy this weekend.



The talented forward joined the Major League Soccer side in mid-week in a transfer that saw him end his stay in Belgium where he played for KRC Genk.



“The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side K.R.C. Genk as a Designated Player and signed the forward to a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season. Paintsil, who will occupy an international roster slot, will be added to the Galaxy roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa,” the American club said in a statement on Wednesday.



Today, LA Galaxy have confirmed that the Black Stars forward has secured the P1 visa.



As a result, Joseph Paintsil is in line to feature for his new club on Sunday in their game against Inter Miami FC.



“Joseph Paintsil has received his P1 Visa and is available for selection this Sunday against Inter Miami CF,” LA Galaxy confirmed on Friday.