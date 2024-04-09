Joseph Paintsil suffers racial abuse after LA Galaxy’s defeat to LA FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil, was subjected to racist abuse following LA Galaxy’s defeat to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.



The player shared the racist comment, which was a reply to a post he shared on his Instagram page. The unidentified fan abused the Ghanaian for having a poor game.



The 2-1 defeat in California on Saturday, April 6, 2024, was LA Galaxy’s first loss of the season.



Paintsil played full throttle and ended the game with a 6.8 rating per FotMob.



Joseph Painstil joined LA Galaxy in February 2024, signing a four-year deal.



The former Genk winger has scored two goals and provided two assists in his first seven games at LA Galaxy.











