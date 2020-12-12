Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Paintsil returns from injury to bang third league goal for Ankaragucu

Ghanaian forward, Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil returned from injury to score for MKE Ankaragucu in the 4-3 victory against Konyaspor in the Turkish SupaLig on Saturday.



The nimble-footed forward had been sidelined with an unknown injury during the side’s 1-0 defeat at home to Trabzonspor.



Having missed last weekend’s loss against Antalyaspor due to the setback, Paintsil returned to the Matchday squad for the home encounter against Konyaspor after passing a late fitness test.



He replaced Norwegian import Torgeir Borven in the 77th minute when Ankaragucu were down by 3-2.



The Ghanaian quickly announced himself in the game with a delicate strike a minute later to restore parity.



Emre Gural’s 89th-minute penalty proved decisive for the hosts as they won the game 4-3.



The victory is Ankaragucu’s first in the Turkish top-flight campaign after ten round of matches.



Paintsil has plundered 3 goals in 7 appearances for the club so far this season.



He joined the club from Belgium giants KRC Genk in the off-season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.