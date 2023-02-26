Joseph Paintsil reacts to KRC Genk’s thumping win over KV Oostende in Belgium

Sports News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil, has expressed his joy following KRC Genk’s win over KV Oostende in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.



Paintsil continues to make waves this season as he scored again for KRC Genk in their comfortable 3-0 win over KV Oostende on Saturday.



After the game, the enterprising winger took to social media to express his satisfaction after scoring to propel his side to victory.



“It feels good to be back on the score sheet! Important 3 points to get into the play-offs. C’mon Genkies” he tweeted.



Paintsil scored the final goal as the league leaders sealed an emphatic 3-0 victory against Oostende to extend their advantage at the top of the league table.



Genk have opened a ten-point gap as they continue to lead the pack with 66 points from 27 matches, followed by Royal Union SG who are on 56 points.



Colombia international defender Daniel Munoz scored the opening goal of the match at Cegeka Arena in the 9th minute.



Tanzania national team captain Mbwana Samatta doubled the lead for the hosts few minutes from the break.



Paintsil put the icing on the cake with his 11th league goal of the season to round off the victory for Genk in the 73rd minute with an assist from Tresor Ndayishimiye.



The former Tema Youth player has 11 goals and 10 assists in 23 appearances in the Belgian top-tier this season.