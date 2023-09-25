Joseph Paintsil reacts after Genk’s comeback draw against St-Truiden

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has hailed his Genk teammates following their comeback stalemate against Sint-Truiden in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.



The Black Stars winger was handed a starting role when his outfit hosted Sint-Truiden in the week 8 fixture of the top-tier league.



Paintsil delivered a top performance to propel his side to earn a point following a 3-3 stalemate in the clash.



Genk were on the verge of securing defeat on home turf but the Ghana international rose to the occasion to level pegging for the host five minute to full time.



"Not the results we wanted today but that’s some positive reaction from the entire team. Looking forward to the next one," he wrote on social media after the game.



The visitors had a bright start to the match and scored three goals in the first half to take a commanding lead into the first-half break. Striker Aboubakary Koita bagged a hat-trick in a space of 10 minutes after the half-hour mark.



After recess, KRC Genk found their rhythm and fortunately got the better of St. Truiden.



The hosts started the comeback with a first equaliser from Bilal El Khannouss in the 58th minute.



Later in the 71st minute, Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare also scored to make it 3-2.



After piling pressure on the visitors in the last 10 minutes, a strike from Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil in the 86th minute saw Genk restoring parity and forcing the game to end in a 3-3 draw.