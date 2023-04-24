Joseph Paintsil provides assist to continue fine form for Genk in draw against Charleroi

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil continued his fine form KRC Genk after providing an assist in their stalemate against Sporting Charleroi in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.



The Black Stars winger started and lasted the entire duration of Genk’s 2-2 away draw with Charleroi on Sunday.



Paintsil put up an impressive show to propel his side to earn a point away in the week 34 fixture.



Genk shot into the lead through Mark McKenzie after just two minutes but Isaac Mbenza scored to level pegging for the host a minute later.



Tanzanian international Mbwana Samatta extended the lead for the visitors after connecting from Joseph Paintsil pass as Genk went to recess with a 2-1 advantage.



Ken Nkuba found the back of the net in the 51st minute as the game ended 2-2 at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi.



The 25-year-old has been the main man for Genk who are chasing the Belgium top-flight title. He has four goals contributions in the club's last seven games.



Joseph Paintsil is enjoying his best season with Genk and has now racked up 14 goals with 13 assists in the ongoing campaign.