Joseph Paintsil nets 8th league goal for Genk in 4-0 thumping of Seraing

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil continued his stellar form in Belgium on Sunday night as he scored in KRC Genk’s heavy win against Seraing.



The in-form winger started for for his club today and lasted 70 minutes in an exciting contest.



In the game today, Joseph Paintsil found the back of the Seraing net in the 64th minute after causing a lot of harm to the defense of the opponent in the first half of the game.



Before his goal, a Paul Onuachu brace and a strike from Mike Tressor had given KRC Genk a comfortable 3-0 lead.



Despite all efforts from the away team to get back into the game, the team could not equalize and had to succumb to the heavy 4-0 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



With is goal today, Joseph Paintsil now has eight goals and 10 assists this season after making 18 appearances in the Belgian Pro League.