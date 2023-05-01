Joseph Paintsil nets 15th league goal to seal 3-1 victory for Genk against Club Brugge

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil put on a show on Sunday evening to help KRC Genk to beat Club Brugge 3-1 in the Belgian Pro League.



The talented forward started for his team today in the first Championship playoff match of the ongoing league season.



Following a slow start to today’s match, KRC Genk trailed after just nine minutes into the first half.



Club Brugge star man Hans Vanaken scored to open the scoring for the away team in a game that produced four goals.



Later in the 18th minute, the work of Genk paid off as Daniel Munoz equalised to restore parity to the game before the first-half break.



In the second half, the game turned on its head after Mark McKenzie scored to give the home team a 2-1 lead.



To seal off the win, Joseph Paintsil got his name on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute to give Genk a deserved 3-1 win.



The victory means Genk stays in the lead as far as the Belgian Pro League title race is concerned.



Joseph Paintsil, 25, now has 15 goals and 12 assists this season.