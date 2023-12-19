Joseph Paintsil named in Jupiler Pro League team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has been named in Sofascore's Belgium Jupiler Pro League team of the week.



The Black Stars winger was called to action when his outfit walloped KV Kortrijk in the week 18 fixture played at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday.



Paintsil registered his name on the scoresheet in each half as Genk cruised to a 4-0 home win over Kortrijk.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian attacker opened the floodgate for the host in the 23rd-minute mark before Nigerian youngster Collins Sor doubled the lead just four minutes into the second half.



Painstil netted his second goal of the match in the 54th minute before captain Bryan Heynen wrapped up the win from the spot on hour mark.



The Black Stars winger was subbed off in the 76th minute and was replaced by his compatriot Christopher Bonsu Baah.



Paintsil has been involved in ten goals in the Belgian Pro League this campaign with six goals and four assists after 18 appearances.



Below is the team of the week:



