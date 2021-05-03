Joseph Paintsil bags 11th goal of the season in Ankaragucu away loss to Basaksehir

Soccer News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker Joseph Paintsil was on the scoresheet for MKE Ankaragucu when they lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Superlig on Monday.



Paintsil scored in the 15th minute to put Ankaragucu ahead at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.



The visitors couldn't hold on to their lead as Basaksehir equalised in 63rd through Serbian midfielder Danijel Aleksic.



Junior Fernandes made the comeback possible as he scored just two minutes to end proceedings handing all points to the hosts.



The defeat leaves Ankaragucu in the relegation zone as they sit at the 18th position with 38 points from 37 games.



The Ghana U23 star has now scored 11 goals in 30 appearances in the Turkish top-flight this campaign.