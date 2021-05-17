Joseph Painstil returns to KRC Genk after Ankaragucu's relegation

Soccer News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Ghana winger Joseph Painstil is returning to parent club KRC Genk following the demotion of Ankaragucu from the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.



The former Ghana U-20 star has been the brightest spot in the Ankaragucu team, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances as they return to the second tier.



His performances in the Super Lig will be a source of concern for Genk manager John Van Der Brom who is ready to welcome the 22-year-old.



Before moving to Turkey, Painstil was a member of the Genk team that won the league in 2019.



He has been named in Ghana coach C.K AKonnor's team for the double international friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco next month.



He is expected to fight for a place in the team as Ghana prepares for next year's Cup of Nations and the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.