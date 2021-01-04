Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Painstil reacts to Ankaragucu's victory over Malatyaspor

Ghana international Joseph Painstil

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Painstil has reacted happily to Ankaragucu's win over Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, January 3, 2021.



The on-loan Genk forward netted his fifth goal of the campaign to help Ankaragucu to a 3-1 win.



"Plus three points. Onto the next one," he posted on Social media.



Painstil converted a penalty in the 37th minute to doubled Ankaragucu's lead.



This was after Daniel Lukasik had given them the lead in the 4th minute.



In the 76th minute, Youssouf Ndayishimiye reduced the deficit after Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh had set him up.



Two minutes from time, Torgeir Boerven made it 3-1 for Ankaragucu.





