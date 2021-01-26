Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Painstil nets brace in Ankaragucu's defeat to Alanyaspor

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Painstil

Ghanaian winger Joseph Painstil continued his decent run of form for Turkish Super Lig outfit Ankaragucu after netting a brace in their 4-3 defeat to Alanyaspor on Monday.



The 22-year-old opened the scoring after just three minutes before adding a second at the half-hour mark.



But the visitors threw away the two-goal lead to go down 3-2 at 62 minutes after Salih Ucan, Anastasios Bakasetas and Khouma Babacar scored for the hosts, Alanyaspor.



However, Ankaragucu levelled through Aliou Badji in the 65 minutes.



With eleven minutes left Alanyaspor grabbed the winner after Francois Moubandje struck to earn the home team all three points.



Painstil, who is on loan from Belgium giants KRC Genk has now scored seven times in 17 games for the Super Lig side.