Joseph Painstil marks Ankaragucu debut in a defeat to Erzurumspor

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Painstil played his first game for Turkish Super Lig side Ankaragucu on Sunday September, 13, but could not help his side as they suffered a defeat in the opening game of the season.



Painstil was introduced in the 62nd minute, replacing Michal Pazdan but his side succumbed to a late onslaught from the visitors to lose 2-1.



Ankaragucu took the lead after the hour mark through forward Jonathan Bolingi.



But the home side collapsed in the final fifteen minutes, allowing Oltan Karakullukcu to score a brace in the space of five minutes as the visitors collected all three points on Sunday night.



Joseph Painstil joined the Super Lig side on loan from Belgium giants KRC Genk.

