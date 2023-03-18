Joseph Painstil disappointed despite scoring in Genk's draw at Cercle Brugge

Sports News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has expressed disappointment following KRC Genk's draw at Cercle Brugge in the Belgium First Division A League.



The draw sees Genk's lead at the top of the table cut to six points with second place Union Saint-Gilloise having a game in hand.



Painstil scored to earn an important draw for the league leaders at the Jan Braydel stadium.



"Mixed feelings last night! Number 12 bagged but disappointed with the draw. Looking forward to bouncing back after the break - Genkiesyou deserve better from us," he wrote after the game.



The 25-year-old's second half strike was enough for the league leaders to return home with a point.



Brugge opened the scoring in the first half through Ayase Ueda.



Paintsil has now scored 12 league goals and provided 12 assists in the ongoing campaign.



He will leave Belgium for Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday.



The talented winger is making a return to the national team after missing out of the squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year.