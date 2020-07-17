Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Painstil bags a brace in Genk's friendly win over Union Saint-Gilloise

Ghana international Joseph Painstil

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Painstil scored a brace as KRC Genk made light work of Union Saint-Gilloise in a friendly encounter.



The 22-year old opened the scoring sheet for the Belgium giants in their 3-1 win victory as part of preparations ahead of 2020/20201 season.



He netted after just 20 minutes.



Daehli doubled the lead in the 33rd minute before the former Ghana U-20 forward added his second two minutes before half time.



Union SG pulled one back from the spot in the second half trough Undav.



Painstil rejoined the club for training after the Coronavirus interrupted the season to force the cancellation of the Jupiler Pro League.



Genk will play Dutch second-tier side Excelsior Rotterdam in friendly match on Friday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.