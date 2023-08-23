Joseph Langabell breaks silence on allegations of 'pimping women and supplying wee' to Black Stars players

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Former chief drummer of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabell has dared his detractors to produce evidence to substantiate the myriad of accusations they leveled against him relative to his relationship with the Black Stars players.



While the public perception of Langabell was that he was the chief drummer of the team and a morale booster in camp, there were musings within certain quarters in the football industry that he served other purposes which were detrimental to the collective interest of the team.



Among the accusations was that Langabell was a conveyor belt for substances such as Indian hemp, juju, and other things.



But in an interview with Romeo Oduro on his YouTube channel, Langabell dismissed the allegations, questioning the source of those rumors.



While conceding to have heard such rumors, Langabell explained that it was impossible for him to do such things as he could not have gone through the immigration process at the various airports without being apprehended.



He also noted that there was no way, the ex-president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was going to entertain him around the team for over a decade if he was doing such things.



He believes that the speculations were birthed by people who were ‘jealous’ of his relationship with the team and wanted him gone.



“Kwesi Nyantakyi was the president of the FA and a lawyer by profession. Do you think Kwesi Nyantakyi is a fool to bring someone who will polarize and destroy the players? Thirteen years of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration, did you see anyone catch me at the airport for carrying substance?



“Did any player come out to make such allegations against me? Have you heard a player say that they don’t need me in camp again? So those who said those things, how did they get the information? For those who said that jealousy go shame, way go quench,” he said.



Langabell’s close association with the Black Stars came to an end following the arrival of the Kurt Okraku administration.



As part of the reformation of the Black Stars and other national teams, Langabell was cut off from the team and not allowed an inch closer to the team.



In the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, Langabell unusually pitched camp with the rest of the supporters who were airlifted to the tournament.







