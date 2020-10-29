Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Joseph Hendricks slam local players; describes them as unserious

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak players

Former Black Stars defender, Joseph Hendricks has described footballers plying their trade in the local league as unserious.



The former Asante Kotoko defender made this known while speaking to Hot FM in an interview on Thursday morning.



According to him, current players do not take the profession seriously and that is why they are considered inferior as compared to players of his time.



“All the footballers during our days are better and serious than most of the current footballers because during our time we passed through all the ranks; colts to the second division, first division to premier division and during our time a player can stay in one team to be consistent for about five-six seven years before we travel abroad to play”, Joseph Hendricks noted.



He added, “But current footballers when they play just a season they want to travel abroad and always they fail trials and that means they are not up to the tasks.



“Current footballers have to be serious and wake up and train hard and lift up their games to pull supporters to the stadium because we lack quality players in the local league," Joseph Hendricks concluded.

