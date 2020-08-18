Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Joseph Esso should come out with the truth- Hearts MD on contract talks

Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore, says striker Joseph Esso and his manager should come out with the right facts concerning the contractual talks which saw the two sides part ways.



The Phobians had announced the club had released five of its players including star player Joseph Esso which had generated a lot of talk in the media and among the supporters.



Happy Sports understands that; Joseph Esso had failed to agree to the contract extension talks with the club as he demanded a one-year contract whilst the club wanted more.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, Frederick Moore explained that Joseph Esso and his guardian/manager were not truthful in the issues that came out.



“I don’t want to talk about individual players but people are writing things that are not true. I hope and pray they didn’t get the facts from Joseph Esso, if so then it means they lied”, he said on Happy 98.9FM.



“It will be unprofessional of me to reveal the facts. The negotiations started not long after the Normalisation Special Committee. After my conversation with the player and his guardian, the coach and the Board members also spoke to him.



“The player knows the truth and the people around him should speak to him.



He added: “Hearts of Oak had to announce his exit because contract extension talks had broken down.



Happy Sports understands that a third party within the club are in talks with the player for him to extend his stay at the club.

