Joseph Esso scores high marks in MC Algiers debut

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian forward Joseph Esso staged a stupendous performance in his debut game for MC Algiers in their 2-1 win over USM Bel Abbes on Wednesday.



Despite not finding the back of the net, Esso came closer to making history by coming closer on two occasions.



The former Dreams FC striker unleashed a powerful header which could have given his side the opener but was denied by the opponent goalkeeper.



Moments later, he lashed a thunderous drive from 30 yards, forcing the goalkeeper to stretch to his elastic limit to parry the ball to the corner.



The former Dreams FC top scorer was handed a start in his debut as he saw his new side winning by a slim margin.



Haddad and Lamara shot the home side in front with a 2-0 advantage before the half-hour mark before Metref reduced the tally for the visitors with 2 minutes to end proceedings.



Esso joined the Green and Reds late last month after a supersonic season with Dreams FC where he spent less than six months.



He was the top scorer for the Still Believe boys with 11 goals in 14 games before joining the Algeria side.



Esso’s blistering runs and potency in front of goal is expected to push MC Alger, who are currently 6th in the table with 34 points.



With 9 points separating them from table-toppers ES Setif, Esso’s arrival is expected to spark MC Alger into title contenders again.



Esso joined Dreams FC as the club’s biggest signing from Hearts of Oak and proved a valuable asset to the fortunes of the Still Believe lads.



Watch highlights of Esso’s debut



