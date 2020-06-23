Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Joseph Esso names Benjamin Afutu as the best player in the Ghana Premier League

Accra Hearts of Oak S.C forward, Joseph Esso has named teammate Benjamin Afutu as the best player for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.



According to Esso, Afutu was the most valuable player of the season before the suspension.



The Ghana Premier League has been halted since 15 March 2020 due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



Even though many tips the likes of Justice Blay, Victorien Adebayor, Prince Opoku Agyemang and Yahaya Mohammed to be the most outstanding performers in the premiership, Esso chooses Afutu as the best over the aforementioned.



"I think the season didn’t end but Benjamin Afutu really impressed me. He performed extremely well in most of the games we played in the league. He is my player of the 2019/20 premier league season," he told Wontumi FM/TV.



Afutu featured in 13 out of 15 league games for the Rainbow outfit with a brilliant performance against Accra Great Olympics where he scored a brace.



Afutu was named man of the match in the same fixture when Hearts of Oak thrashed regional rivals Great Olympics 4-0 at the Accra sports stadium.



A fortnight ago, goalkeeper Richmond Ayi of Accra Hearts of Oak also named Afutu as the best player for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League campaign.

