Joseph Esso made a mistake leaving Hearts for Dreams FC - Yahaya Mohammed

Esso parted ways with Hearts of Oak after both parties failed to agree on terms for a contract

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has berated fellow player Joseph Esso for committing a grievous mistake by turning down Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak for Dreams FC.



He says he would not have had any problem if he had joined fierce rivals Asante Kotoko and the player should have considered the plea of the Hearts of Oak supporters and the management.



"For me its a mistake to move from Hearts of Oak to Dreams FC If you look at how the supporters are begging, crying and calling you aside management."



"The management should be careful about the boy me If you move from Hearts to Kotoko I have no problem."



"For instance If there is a chance for you to move outside you should tell them that this is the chance for me so if you can match it then I will stay."



"Even If they can't then you should tell them that when you return to Ghana you will play for Hearts of Oak."



The striker parted ways with Accra Hearts of Oak after both parties failed to agree on terms for a contract extension.



Joseph Esso has since signed a two year contract with ambitious Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.





