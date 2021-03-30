Joseph Esso joins MC Algiers on a 3-year deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Algerian top-flight side MC Algiers have completed the signing of former Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso on a 3-year deal.



The 24-year-old who joined Dreams FC this season after his contract run out at Accra Hearts of Oak was the key figure for the Still Believe lads.



Joseph Esso managed to score 10 league goals in 16 games and won the Ghana Premier League Player of the month in February.



He becomes the third player to move to the Algerian league this season after Daniel Lomotey joined ES Setif and Kwame Opoku also to USM Algiers.



MC Algiers are currently in the 12th position of the Algerian Ligue 1 with 22 points and have scored 18 goals; Esso’s inclusion will help boost their attack.