Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Joseph Esso has no regrets joining Dreams FC from Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC striker, Joseph Esso

Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso has no regrets switching from giants Hearts of Oak to the Dawu side.



The Black Stars B forward made a shock move prior to the start of the season after joining Dreams having refused a contract extension at Hearts of Oak, a move which got everyone talking.



Esso, since joining Dreams FC has had a decent campaign scoring twice so far despite enduring an injury early in the season.



The forward insists his move is a step in the right direction.



“Is not bad Moving from Hearts to Dreams many will see it to be a step-down but I know what I want in my career and I think is a good decision for me,” he said on TV3 Sports Xpress show.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs talisman spent two seasons at Hearts before moving to Dreams.