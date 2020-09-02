Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Joseph Esso has made a big mistake leaving Hearts of Oak - Yahaya Mohammed

Former Hearts of Oak player, Joseph Esso

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed believes Joseph Esso has made a big mistake leaving Hearts of Oak.



Esso departed the Ghanaian giants and signed a two-year contract with Dreams FC last month.



The striker parted ways with Hearts after the club failed to meet his demands for a renewal of his expired contract.



Unhappy fans forced management to renegotiate with the player, however, that also hit a snag.



The management demanded an apology from Esso for disrespecting the club but he refused.



“My only advice to Joseph Esso is that he should apologise to Hearts of Oak management and the fans for refusing to renew his contract,” he told Asempa FM.



“Joseph Esso's move from Hearts of Oak is a big mistake. You don’t exit from such a huge club in that manner.



“He is a good player but I don’t like the way his management are handling issues. I believe they could have sat down and resolved the contract but leaving such a big club in that manner is unacceptable,” he added.





