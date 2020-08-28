Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Esso has a bright future at Dreams FC than the other clubs - Agent

Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso

The Agent for Joseph Esso, Wasiu Ali Mohammed has disclosed that his player had a brighter chance of excelling in his career with Dreams FC thus the decision to sign for the Ghana Premier League side.



Joseph Esso recently parted ways with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak after both parties failed to agree with a new contract.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs player was reported to be on his way to join rivals Asante Kotoko but has shockingly joined Dreams FC.



Esso was unveiled by the club on Thursday after completing the move.



Wasiu Ali Mohammed explained why his player opted to join Dreams FC instead of some top clubs in the country.



"I considered the future of Joseph Esso together with his parents and we realized his future will be bright with Dreams FC than the other clubs", he told Vision 1 FM.



"I was not in the country when Esso moved from Dwarfs to Hearts of Oak but my representative was in the meeting. Hearts of Oak never contacted me as the agent of the player when they were negotiating with him.



"Hearts of Oak issued an official statement thanking Esso for his services and that made me took the decision I took.



He revealed that a lot of clubs showed interest wanting to sign Joseph Esso



"When a player like Esso becomes available, a lot of clubs will show interest but I can't mention names of the clubs who approached me. There were big clubs "title contenders" all after Esso", he said.





