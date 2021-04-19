Joseph Esso handed preferred No.10 jersey at MC Alger

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international, Joseph Esso has been handed the number 10 jersey at Algerian club MC Alger.



The exciting attacking has today officially completed a sensational move from Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC to the North African side.



His announcement by the club took place a few hours after it was confirmed that he had passed his mandatory medical examinations.



During a beautiful presentation to fans of the club, MC Alger has revealed that Joseph Esso will get to wear his preferred Number 10 jersey at the club.



Before leaving Dreams FC, the former Hearts of Oak poster boy netted 11 goals after making 16 appearances in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



He will have a very big role to play to help MC Alger fight for laurels not only in the Algerian top-flight league but in continental competitions as well.